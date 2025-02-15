Kolkata, Feb 15 (PTI) East Bengal will be eager to break their winless streak and move up in the points table when they face struggling city rivals Mohammedan SC in their Indian Super League (ISL) match here on Sunday.

With just 18 points from 19 games, East Bengal's campaign has been plagued by inconsistency.

They have won only once in their last five matches and have failed to score in four of those outings.

While their playoff hopes are all but over, they still have 15 points to play for and will look to finish the season strongly.

In their debut ISL season, Mohammedan Sporting have endured an even tougher run.

Sitting at the bottom with 11 points, they have scored just nine goals while conceding 34.

A three-match losing streak has added to their struggles, and their defence remains a major concern.

They played out a goalless draw in the first leg fixture.

Given their current form, a breakthrough in attack will be crucial for both sides.

East Bengal's defensive discipline has been a highlight, with the team leading the league in catching opponents offside (51 times).

Jordanian centre-back Hijazi Maher has been a standout performer, contributing both defensively and in attack with two goals.

On the other hand, Mohammedan SC's defensive frailties have cost them dearly, as they have conceded multiple goals in their last four matches.

Their attack has also faltered, converting just six of 29 big chances -- the worst efficiency in the league.

East Bengal coach Oscar Bruzon was optimistic, saying his team has worked hard to regain their form.

"This was a long week. It was a week where we worked towards bringing our performances back to the level that we have displayed earlier against good and quality teams," he said.

With time running out for them, Mohammedan SC's assistant coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo urged the players to give their all.

"We know the importance of this game. We are going to play with all our heart and make sure that the game is difficult for East Bengal FC," he said.

Among key players, East Bengal's Dimitrios Diamantakos will aim to add to his tally, while Mohammedan SC's Alexis Gomez has been a rare bright spark, frequently winning possession in attacking areas.

East Bengal's PV Vishnu, the team's top scorer, will also look to make an impact.

