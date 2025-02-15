Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 15 (ANI): Odisha FC (OFC) head coach Sergio Lobera expressed his delight as the Kalinga Warriors (OFC) staged a remarkable second-half comeback to secure a 3-1 win over Hyderabad FC at home on Friday, as per the official website of Indian Super League (ISL).

Hyderabad FC (HFC) took the lead in the first half through Stefan Sapic, but Lobera's men came out with renewed determination after the break. Within five minutes, they turned the game around with goals from Mourtada Fall and Hugo Boumous, and Rahim Ali sealed the victory with a third in the 70th minute.

With this triumph, Odisha FC remains in seventh place in the Indian Super League (ISL) standings. They are still in the hunt for a playoff spot, just two points behind Mumbai City FC, though they have played one match more.

"I am very happy with the reaction of the team after the first half. I think at the start of the second half, the team showed character and a collective spirit, and finally, we came back in a not-easy situation because I think at the beginning of the game, we played well. But after conceding one goal, it was difficult, it was painful for the team, but the reaction was amazing," Lobera said at the post-match press conference, according to ISL.

"In the second half, we played very well, and finally, we got three very important points," he added.

With their three goals tonight, Odisha FC have now scored 41 goals this season, the highest by any team. Their first goal from a set-piece also brought their tally of goals from dead-ball situations to 18, just one behind Mohun Bagan Super Giant, who have scored 19 from set-pieces.

However, Lobera urged his players to be more clinical in front of goal to ensure more comfortable wins.

"We need to be more clinical because finally we are scoring goals, scoring three goals is not easy, but we had more chances to score goals and maybe manage the game in a different way," said the Spaniard, as quoted from ISL.

Lobera acknowledged the team's overall effort and reinforced the significance of teamwork, emphasizing that it was key to overcoming difficult moments and achieving success.

"We are working as a team, we are working as a family on the pitch. In difficult moments, we are managing together these kinds of situations, and if you want to win trophies, finally, you need to have this spirit. It's not enough having very good individual players, we need to build the team," he commented. (ANI)

