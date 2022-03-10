Bhubaneswar, Mar 10 (PTI) Former India international Edgar Mascarenhas has been appointed as coach of the Odisha hockey teams for the upcoming Hockey India National Championships.

Mascarenhas, a former India goalkeeper and an Air India player for two decades, is a FIH Level-2 certified coach.

Also Read | Neymar and Gianluigi Donnarumma Reportedly Had To Be Separated by Teammates After Dressing Room Altercation Following PSG's Defeat to Real Madrid.

His impressive resume includes a gold medal with the Indian team at the 1995 SAF Games and a silver medallist at the Indira Gandhi Gold Cup. He also represented India at the 1996 Olympic Qualifiers.

Mascarenhas secured the FIH coaching certificate in 2019 and since then has coached Maharashtra senior men's team in 2017, 2019, and 2021 National Championships.

Also Read | German Open 2022: PV Sindhu Bows Out After Losing to Zhang Yi Man.

He was also the goalkeeping coach for the Dabang Mumbai team in the now-defunct Hockey India League.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)