London [UK], August 10 (ANI): England batsman Jonny Bairstow stressed the importance of adapting to the situation while playing the longest format of the game and he is ready to follow the same when he faces the Indian pace attack in the second Test at Lord's.

"It's quite an open-ended question (laughs Bairstow when asked whether the Indian bowling attack was more threatening in English conditions). The strengths of the Indian bowling attack, whether or not you play in England or in India you look at a different type of ball.

"When playing in India compared to England you have different types of pitches as we saw in Ahemdabad and Chennai for instance. So naturally different skills are needed to face them but adaptability is the key when it comes to Test and being adaptable is more important," said Bairstow while replying to a query from ANI.

Jasprit Bumrah had failed to pick a wicket in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand in June, but the right-arm pacer picked nine wickets in the first Test against England.

Explaining what makes Bumrah a "world-class" bowler, Bairstow said: "Bumrah has amazing skills, hasn't he. He changed his inswinger to outswingers in the first Test. We all know his action is slightly different and his run-up too.

"He has only played 20 Tests and six of them in England I guess. So there gonna be times when bowlers adapt to change their skills sets according to the conditions.

"We also have to give him the credit. He is a world-class bowler. We have seen in IPL, white-ball cricket in India now also in red-ball," he added.

The English batsman feels playing so much cricket for the hosts in recent times have naturally helped him get into the groove for games.

"I think naturally if you are playing as much as red-ball cricket due to scheduling naturally going to have an impact. There is a rhythm to batting in Test cricket," said Bairstow.

The first Test between England and India ended in a draw after the fifth day of the match was abandoned due to rain on Sunday.

"Both teams will look at it slightly differently, chasing 150 can be quite tricky and we saw our bowlers bowl extremely well. So who knows how the game would have panned out on the last day," said the English batsman.

"We will take positives from the game. I am sure India will also take positives from their performance as well," he added.

The action now moves to Lord's for the second match which gets underway from Thursday. Fans can watch the second Test live from 2.30 pm IST on SONY SIX, SONY TEN 3 and SONY TEN 4 channels from August 12.

For the second Test, Bairstow doesn't want to tweak his approach and will bat with the same pattern as he did in the first game. "It depends on the pitch, the conditions. But I can't change my approach from the last game. I'm going to bat with a similar kind of approach," he said. (ANI)

