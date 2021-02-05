Chennai, Feb 5 (PTI) Opener Dominic Sibley struck an unbeaten half-century as England reached 140 for two at tea on the first day of the opening Test against India, here on Friday.

Sibley and Joe Root were batting on 53 and 45 respectively at the break. They have added 77 runs in their third wicket partnership.

Brief Scores:

England 1st innings: 140 for 2 in 57 overs (Dominic Sibley 53 batting, Joe Root batting 45; Ravichandran Ashwin 1/52, Jasprit Bumrah 1/30).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)