Nottingham, Jun 14 (AP) England knocked off 36 runs of the 299 it needs to beat New Zealand in the second test for the loss of Zac Crawley's wicket by lunch on the last day Tuesday at Trent Bridge.

Alex Lees was on 30 after hitting six boundaries, and Ollie Pope on 6, and England was 36-1.

Crawley edged to the slips in the second over of England's chase before he scored, giving pacer Trent Boult his sixth wicket of the match.

England has two sessions — and a minimum of 63 overs — to pull off a record run chase at Trent Bridge and clinch the series with an unassailable 2-0 lead.

New Zealand was dismissed for 284 in its second innings about 45 minutes before lunch, after adding 60 valuable runs to its overnight score of 224-7.

Stuart Broad took the first two wickets of the session, getting top-edges off, first, Matt Henry (18) and then Kyle Jamieson (1) with wicketkeeper Ben Foakes taking the catches.

Boult scored a potentially crucial 17 runs at No. 11 before hammering James Anderson to Ben Stokes at mid-on. It left Daryl Mitchell stranded on 62 not out.

There have been only three successful run chases above 200 at Trent Bridge, the highest coming in 2004 when England's 284-6 defeated New Zealand.

Jamieson is unlikely to bowl on Tuesday because of a back injury.

The ground was sold out for day five after Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club gave away tickets for free. It was far from full in the morning session, however.

England won the first test by five wickets at Lord's. AP

