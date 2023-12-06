Mumbai, Dec 6 (PTI) England dished out a clinical all-round show to beat India by 38 runs in the first women's T20I here on Wednesday.

Sent in to bat, opener Danielle Wyatt (75) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (77) shared an 87-ball 138 for the third wicket after Renuka Thakur Singh (3/27) reduced England to 2 for 2 in the first over.

Amy Jones made a quick-fire 9-ball 23.

In reply, India were stopped at 159 for six with Sophie Ecclestone (3/15) taking three wickets for England.

Shafali Verma top-scored for India with a 42-ball 52.

Brief Scores:

England: 197 for 6 in 20 overs (Danielle Wyatt 75, Nat Sciver-Brunt 77; Renuka Thakur Singh 3/27).

India: 159 for 6 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 52; Sophie Ecclestone 3/15)

