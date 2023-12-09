Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) England bundled out India for 80 runs in the second T20 here on Saturday.

Opting to bowl, Charlotte Dean (2/16), Lauren Bell (2/18), Sarah Glenn (2/13) and Sophie Ecclestone (2/13) took two wickets each as England produced a disciplined bowling attack to leave the hosts in disarray.

For India, Jemimah Rodrigues (30) was the top-scorer, while Smriti Mandhana (10) was the only other batter to reach double figures.

Brief Scores:

India: 80 all out in 16.2 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 30; Sarah Glenn 2/13, Charlotte Dean 2/16, Lauren Bell 2/18, Sophie Ecclestone 2/13).

