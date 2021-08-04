Nottingham, Aug 4 (PTI) England reached 138 for four in their first innings at tea on the opening day of the first Test against India here on Wednesday.

Joe Root was batting on 52 at the break.

For India, Mohammed Siraj took two wickets.

Brief Score:

England 1st innings: 138 for 4 in 50.2 overs (Joe Root 52 batting, Zak Crawley 27; Mohammed Shami 2/18). PTI

