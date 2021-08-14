London, Aug 14 (PTI) England were 216 for three at lunch on the third day of the second Test against India here on Saturday.

Skipper Joe Root was batting on 89 and Jonny Bairstow was giving him company on 51 at the Lord's.

At the lunch break, the home team trailed the visitors by 148 runs, a day after bowling India out for 364 in their first innings.

The hosts resumed the day at their overnight score of 119 for three.

Brief scores:

India 1st innings: 364 all out in 126.1 overs

England 1st innings: 216/3 in 73 overs (Joe Root 89 batting, Jonny Bairstow 51 batting; Mohammed Siraj 2/49). PTI

