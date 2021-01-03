Colombo [Sri Lanka], January 3 (ANI): England Test squad led by skipper Joe Root arrived in Sri Lanka on Sunday ahead of the upcoming two-match Test series, beginning January 14.

All members of England's touring party had tested negative for coronavirus before departure and now the visiting party would be needed to undergo a three-day isolated quarantine, and if they test negative for the coronavirus after those three days, they will be allowed to train individually and then after six days, they can train as a group.

Once the first ten days are over, then only England players and support staff can mix with the Sri Lanka players.

The official Twitter handle of England Cricket shared a video in which the members can be seen waiting for their luggage at Colombo airport.

Earlier, England Test skipper Joe Root said that rotation of players will be an integral part of cricket's new phase amid the coronavirus scare. The coronavirus pandemic had put a full stop to all sporting activities before the England-West Indies series marked the resumption of international cricket in July last year.

"You look at the amount of cricket on this coming tour and it's unrealistic for everyone to get through the whole thing. Rotation and rest are going to be an integral part of managing this next phase of games," ESPNcricinfo quoted Root as saying.

Ahead of the Test series against Sri Lanka, England had also appointed former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis as their batting consultant.

After Sri Lanka, England will lock horns in a four-match Test series against India slated to begin from February 5 in Chennai. Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes who have been rested for the Sri Lanka series will be returning for England in the red-ball series against India.

England Test Squad: Joe Root(c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dom Sibley, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Reserves: James Bracey, Mason Crane, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Robinson, Amar Virdi. (ANI)

