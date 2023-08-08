London [UK], August 8 (ANI): England batter Zack Crawley revealed his intention to enter Indian Premier League auction next year as he prepares to line-up for the Big Bash League (BBL) this winter.

Crawley's opportunities in England's white-ball set-up have been limited since his Test call-up in 2019. His three England ODI caps till date came two years ago. Crawley was a part of the team that whitewashed Pakistan, and he is yet to make an appearance in T20I format.

"It's the biggest franchise tournament in the world. It's the only place to see all the best playing against each other. It's great cricket and to be able to test yourself in that tournament would be awesome," Crawley told ESPNcricinfo.

"We'll see how I go. If I score some runs and it looks like I've half a chance then, then potentially I will [put my name forward]. I'm a realistic guy though, so if I feel like there's no chance then I won't… If I was good enough one day to play in the IPL and someone wanted me, then I'd absolutely love to go," Crawley added.

The English opener is looking to make his place in Englad's tour of the Caribbean in December. Most of the key players are likely to be rested afte the World Cup, which opens up a window of opportunity for the player.

"I'd love to go on that tour. We'll have to see how selection goes but the Caribbean is an awesome place to play - and I haven't had the chance to go on a white ball tour for England yet, so any opportunity I get would be awesome. If they want me for that tour, I'd absolutely love to go," Crawley told.

After Alex Hales' recent retirement from international cricket, there is a vacant spot available alongside Jos Buttler at the top of England's T20I batting order. Crawley feels that with the amount of batters England possess, he is down the pecking order.

"There's obviously a few guys ahead of me at the moment. But if I score some runs then hopefully my name starts getting thrown into the hat," Crawley added.

England won't feature in another Test until January next year, when they begin a five-match series in India. Crawley is keen to spend some time in franchise cricket before the beginning of their tour of India.

"I'm trying to look at where I can go, which leagues, before the tour of India. I went to the Big Bash last year and loved it so if they would want me back then that would certainly be something I'd consider," Crawley signed off. (ANI)

