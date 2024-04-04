London [UK], April 4 (ANI): Midfielder Martin Odegaard helped Arsenal log three crucial points after a clinical 2-0 win over Luton Town in the Premier League (PL) at the iconic Emirates Stadium in London on Thursday.

Odegaard's 24-minute goal and an own goal from Luton defender Daiki Hashioka propelled the Gunners to the top of the PL standings with 68 points by their name.

The hosts started to dominate the game from the opening minutes of the game. In the ninth minute, the Norwegian midfielder Odegaard placed a corner towards Oleksandr Zinchenko, who lined up a powerful shot towards the goal from 20 yards, however, Luton midfielder Alfie Doughty got in the way to block the shot.

After a few minutes, Odegaard placed a clinical ball towards Kai Havertz, who was standing on the box, but the German attacker was crowded with Luton defenders to stop him from taking a shot. In the 20th minute, Trossard won the ball from the opponents on the halfway and took it forward before placing a cross on the box but the acrobatic half-volley from Smith Towe was saved by Luton goalie Kaminski.

However, the Gunners did not have to wait for a long time as the skipper gave the hosts a deserved lead. Rowe dribbled Luton's Mpanzu in the middle and found Odegaard and Havertz ahead of him. The English footballer passed the ball to Odegaard who placed the ball to the bottom left corner to power Arsenal to 1-0.

Soon after conceding the goal, Luton's Townsend tried to equalise the scoreline by cutting inside and firing a threatening ball towards the goal, but his teammate Morris failed to connect with the ball, giving Arsenal's goalkeeper gathering it without any problem.

Just minutes before the halftime whistle, Arsenal doubled their lead against Luton. Zinchenko placed a through pass to Trossard who was running towards the goal. The Belgian footballer powered a shot towards the goal, but unlucky Hashioka put the ball into his own goal instead of clearing it.

The first half ended giving Arsenal the lead by 2-0.

In the second half, the visitors' Clark found Onyedinma in the box who placed a low ball across the face of the goal, but Raya made a comfortable stop.

In the last 45 minutes of the match, Luton tried to make a comeback in the game but they failed to pass through the Arsenal defence.

After the final whistle of the game, Arsenal bagged three points with a 2-0 win over Luton.

Currently, Arsenal stand at the top of the PL standings with 68 points. The Gunners won 21 of 30 matches in the league. (ANI)

