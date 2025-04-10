Paris, Apr 10 (PTI) Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi tried hard but succumbed to Hikaru Nakamura's experience as the American won handsomely to proceed to the last-four of the Freestyle chess tournament here on Thursday.

Magnus Carlsen of Norway needed a draw to proceed to the next stage against Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan and the world No.1 achieved just that to move into the last-four stage along side Fabiano Caruana of the United States, who came up with a fine effort to crash through the defences of Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France.

In the other quarterfinal matches, Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi drew with Vincent Keymer, forcing the match into a tie-break where the fortunes of both the players hang.

It may be recalled that Keymer beat a star-studded field to emerge winner of the first edition in Weissenhaus, Germany in February.

Meanwhile in the fight for the 9th to 12th spot, world champion D Gukesh and Vidit Gujrathi drew against Richard Rapport of Hungary and R Praggnanandhaa respectively and are now going to fight for the last two place.

Praggnanandhaa will take on Rapport for a chance to finish in ninth spot.

Erigaisi got a good chance in the middle game against Nakamura when he could have seized the initiative with a knight manoeuvre.

However, once that was missed, Nakamura cashed in on every opportunity that came his way. In the end, the Indian was left with a couple of pawns less. When the exchange of queens became imminent, Erigaisi called it a day. The game lasted 62 moves.

Shuffling of the pieces at the start is slowly but surely becoming Carlsen's forte. The Norwegian did well in the middle game after a tentative opening but the position looked for a long time coming out of the Freestyle version where the pieces are set up randomly right before the start of the game.

Carlsen came up with a fine exchange sacrifice maintaining parity, and after 49 moves the draw was a just result giving the best player in the world a deserving 1.5-0.5 victory.

It may be interesting to note that Carlsen could have chosen Caruana or Nakamura as his opponent but he went for Abdusattorov.

Praggnanandhaa also needed a draw with Gujrathi and achieved it without much ado even as the latter tried to pose some initial threats.

Praggnanandhaa exchanged pieces at will and forced Gujrathi to go for a perpetual check once the dust cleared.

Gukesh's struggle in this version of the game continued as he could not make use of a promising position to force the match into a tiebreaker. Gukesh had two bishops against two knights in the middle game and looked in control but as the game progressed, the Indian missed the thread and had to settle for a draw.

Result Game 2 (Quarterfinals with final result):

Arjun Erigaisi (Ind) lost to Hikaru Nakamura (USA) 0.5-1.5; Fabiano Caruana (USA) beat Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra) 1.5-0.5; Magnus Carlsen (Nor) drew with Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb) 1.5-05; Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus) drew with Vincent Keymer (Ger) 1-1 goes to tiebreak.

9-12 place: R Praggnanandhaa (Ind) beat Vidit Gujrathi (Ind) 1.5-0.5; Richard Rapport (Hun) beat D Gukesh (Ind) 1.5-0.5.

