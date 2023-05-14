Manchester [UK], May 14 (ANI): Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag achieved the record of registering the most wins by a United boss in his first season following his side's 2-0 triumph over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

Anthony Martial and Alejandro Garnacho scored to give the Reds a crucial three points in their drive for Champions League qualifying.

Also Read | IPL 2023 Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of RR vs RCB T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports.

Although the focus has primarily been on the race for the top four, Manchester United's victory on Saturday gave him a record-breaking 38th win in all competitions this season - the most for any United manager in their inaugural season at the club.

Jose Mourinho's record of 37 wins of six years is broken by the Dutchman. Mourinho joined the club before of the 2016/17 season and went on to win the Europa League, League Cup, and Community Shield.

Also Read | GT vs SRH, Ahmedabad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 Clash at Narendra Modi Stadium.

No other United manager has won more than 30 games in their first season, with David Moyes (2013/14, 27 wins), Frank O'Farrell (1971/1972, 24 wins), Wilf McGuinness (1969/70, 23 wins), and Louis van Gaal (2014/15, 23 wins) having the best records.

Ten Hag has presided over a number of outstanding Premier League performances this season, including thrilling home triumphs over Liverpool (2-1), Arsenal (3-1) and Manchester City (2-1).

United has also had success in Europe during the UEFA Europa League, defeating Barcelona over two legs (4-3 on aggregate) and defeating Real Betis 4-1 at Old Trafford to advance 5-1 on aggregate.

With three Premier League games remaining and an all-Manchester FA Cup final against Manchester City, the manager may extend his record-breaking season to 43 victories.

It would also give United the Champions League qualification and further silverware to go along with their Carabao Cup triumph.

Manchester United is in fourth place in the points table, with 20 wins, six draws and nine losses. They have a total of 66 points. Wolves are in the 13th place with 11 wins, seven draws and 18 losses in their 36 games. They have a total of 40 points.

United's remaining Premier League games are against Bournemouth, Chelsea, and Fulham, with two wins ensuring a place in the top four. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)