New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): In a symbolic tribute to India's resolute fight against terrorism, the Esports Federation of India (ESFI) on Friday unveiled Team India's official jersey for the BRICS Esports Championship 2025. Adorned with elements that reflect national pride and resilience, the jersey will be worn by Tekken 8 athletes Gurashish "Soul" Singh and Shubham Khorwal as they represent India on the global stage in Moscow.

A striking design element is the bold Sindoor red stripe running down the centre of the jersey, inspired by the traditional mark of Sindoor worn by married Indian women. Much like the Sindoor represents strength, sacrifice, and continuity in Indian culture, the stripe symbolises India's deep-rooted resilience and unwavering spirit. The backdrop of the jersey features camouflage patterns--a visual nod to the uniforms of our Armed Forces, representing vigilance, discipline, and selfless service. Together, these elements form a jersey that is more than just a kit--it is a tribute to tradition, a salute to our soldiers, and a symbol of the warrior mindset both on the battlefield and in the esports arena., as per a press release from ESFI.

The athletes proudly sported these powerful new colours as they departed for Moscow, where the BRICS Esports Championship 2025 will be held from May 31 to June 1 at the VK Play Arena.

Following a fiercely contested double-elimination national qualifier featuring 60 of India's top Tekkn 8 athletes, Gurashish "Soul" Singh emerged as the champion- he also defeated Wasfi, India's silver medalist from the BRICS 2024 edition, in a thrilling match. Shubham Khorwal, who finished fourth at BRICS 2024, joins him as the second representative in the Indian squad.

On the occasion of unveiling this special jersey, Lokesh Suji, Director, ESFI, said " This jersey carries the spirit of Operation Sindoor--a powerful emblem of India's unyielding fight against terrorism. It's not just sportswear; its armour stitched with national pride. Every thread pays tribute to the bravery of our Armed Forces, their victories, and the sacrifices made to keep our country safe. As our athletes wear it on the global stage, they carry with them the strength of every Indian who believes in a fearless, united Bharat"

Soul, who celebrated his first major tournament victory at NESC 2025, shared, "This win marks a turning point in my journey, and I'm ready to give it everything I have in Moscow. Representing India on this stage, in this jersey, is an honour I'll never forget."

Shubham Khorwal, who finished fourth at the BRICS Esports Championship 2024, highlighted his goals for this edition, added, "Every day of training is a step towards that podium. The jersey reminds us of our purpose--it is not just about games, it is about pride, legacy, and impact."

India enters the BRICS Esports Championship 2025 with strong momentum, having recently secured a historic silver at the last BRICS 2024. Expectations are high as the competition returns with participation from a diverse coalition of 21 countries, including Algeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Brazil, China, Cuba, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Russia, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, Uganda, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

As the apex governing body for esports in India, ESFI has been at the forefront of promoting esports and has won medals at prestigious events like the Asian Games 2018, the Commonwealth Esports Championship 2022, the BRICS Esports Championship 2024 and recent Golds at Waves Esports Championship.. Recognized by the International Esports Federation, Asian Esports Federation and Global Esports Federation, ESFI is committed to elevating India's presence in the global esports landscape. (ANI)

