Sports News | Everything Went According to Plan: Hansi Flick After Win over Eintracht Frankfurt

Munich [Germany], May 24 (ANI): Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick is 'very pleased' with the club's commanding 5-2 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt and said 'everything went according to plan'.

"I'm very pleased with the first half, we were dominant. The way David Alaba plays at centre-back, how he keeps our defence intact: it's just top-notch," the club's official website quoted Flick as saying.

"And we must mention Thomas Muller, who used the space very intelligently and was involved in a number of goals. Everything went according to plan in the first half. We scored the third straight after half-time," he added.

Leon Goretzka netted the opening goal of the match, putting Bayern Munich ahead of the Eintracht Frankfurt in the 17th minute. Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski then scored one goal each, taking the score line to 3-0.

However, Eintracht Frankfurt's Martin Hinteregger then came out furiously in the second half and scored two goals in the 52nd and 55th minute respectively.

Alphonso Davies then scored a goal for Bayern Munich and handed his side a two-goal lead. As the match was inching closer to the end, Hinteregger scored an own goal which brought the scores to 5-2.

Flick is now looking forward to the next match against Borussia Dortmund which is the second-positioned club on Bundesliga table, only behind Bayern Munich.

"We hope Tuesday's match will be attractive. Nothing will be decided after that, no matter what the result. The league is very balanced, especially at the top, with attractive football," he said. (ANI)

