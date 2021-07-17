Gros Islet [St Lucia], July 17 (ANI): Evin Lewis blasted 79 off 34 balls before Sheldon Cottrell and Andre Russell picked three wickets respectively to help West Indies beat Australia by 16 runs in the fifth and final T20I on Friday (local time).

With this win, West Indies wrapped the T20I series 4-1 over Australia. For Australia, Andrew Tye picked three while Adam Zampa and Mitchell Marsh scalped two wickets each.

Chasing 200, Australia got off to a bad as Sheldon Cottrell removed Josh Philippe in the first over after the opener top-edged a pull shot.

Skipper Aaron Finch and Mitchell Marsh then scripted a 37-run stand for the second wicket. The two batsmen helped Australia reach 46 runs in four overs before Russell dismissed Marsh.

At the end of the powerplay, Australia's chase was set up nicely despite the loss of Philippe and Marsh as the visitors scored 66 runs in the first six overs.

In the tenth over, Fabian Allen took a stunning catch while Nicholas Pooran ran out Moises Henriques with a direct hit as Australia lost two wickets.

The visitors needed 70 runs in the last five overs but their hope ended as Russell cleaned bowled Matthew Wade in the 16th over. Australia kept losing wickets at regular intervals and was restricted to 183/9.

Earlier, West Indies finished their innings at 199/8 after a half-century from Evin Lewis. The left-handed batsman had given a flying start to West Indies as the hosts scored 119 in the first 10 overs.

But Australian bowlers made a comeback and West Indies managed just 80 in the last 10 overs. Russell, Fabian Allen, and Darren Bravo all registered single-digit scores.

Brief Scores: West Indies 199/8 (Evin Lewis 79, Nicholas Pooran 31; Andrew Tye 3-37) Australia 183/9 (Aaron Finch 34, Mitchell Marsh 30; Sheldon Cottrell 3-28) (ANI)

