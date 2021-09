Tokyo [Japan], September 3 (ANI): Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra and Deepa Malik, the President of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), praised Praveen Kumar after the Indian athlete won a silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics on Friday.

Praveen (Sport Class T44) clinched a silver medal in the men's high jump T64 final. The Indian athlete registered 1.88m, 1.93m and 2.01m before creating the Asian Record as he lept to the mark of 2.07m in the finals.

Also Read | 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Praveen Kumar Clinches Silver Medal in Men’s T64 High Jump, Creates a New Asian Record.

"Just 18 years old and already a Paralympic medalist! Congratulations Praveen Kumar on winning the Silver medal in the men's high jump T44," Bindra tweeted.

Deepa Malik hailed Praveen for his "exceptional effort" as he also scripted an Asian record during the finals.

Also Read | How to Watch Venezuela vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers CONMEBOL Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast of Football Game Score Updates on TV.

"Good morning India!! We have secured our 11th medal, this time in the Men's High Jump T64 event courtesy Praveen Kumar. What a fabulous performance to bring silver. The country will be proud of his exceptional effort," Deepa Malik tweeted.

Praveen cleared 1.88m on his first attempt and was tied at the top after his opening jump before Jonathan Broom-Edwards of Great Britain toppled him. The Indian athlete then cleared the 1.93m mark in his next attempt to occupy the third spot.

In subsequent attempts, Praveen cleared the 2.01m mark and continued his fine form to further surpass the 2.04 mark. Riding high on confidence, the Indian athlete then created the Asian Record. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)