India Test vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur wants to play more matches in the longest format of the game and she is really excited to hit the field for the one-off Test against England in June.

After a span of seven years, Indian women will play their first Test against England in June. Later this year, India will also lock horns against Australia in a day-night Test which will be played at the WACA, Perth.

"Test match is like a dream, I actually want to play many Test matches in my life and I hope we will continue this. Playing in England with the red ball is challenging and we all are excited about it," said Harmanpreet in a video posted on the official website of BCCI.

Star batter Smriti Mandhana too cannot wait to get out there when India locks horns with England from June 16.

"It's quite exciting as we are touring with the Indian team after a long time. We have had tours individually for KSL but really excited to go out there with a bunch of girls," said Mandhana.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday unveiled the new Test kit for the women's side, which the Mithali Raj-led squad will be donning in the one-off game.

While Harmanpreet said it was a great feeling to meet fellow cricketers, Mandhana termed the event as a motivational experience for the women's side.

"It was a great feeling as we are in quarantine and it was a chance to meet everyone present there. We exchanged the jersey, it was a great feeling," said Harmanpreet.

"We got to know a lot about the history of women's cricket and also Mithali di spoke about the importance of Test cricket for them. It was quite motivational," said Mandhana.

The women's team will take on England in a one-off Test, three ODIs, and three T20Is. The two teams will first square off in a four-day Test match, beginning June 16.

Then both teams will lock horns in three ODIs beginning June 27 with the matches slated to be played at Bristol, Taunton, and Worcester.

Both teams will then square off in three T20Is, beginning July 9 and the three matches will be played at Northampton, Hove, and Chelmsford.

The third T20I between England Women and India Women, which was slated for July 15, will now be held a day before in Chelmsford.

