Silverstone, Jul 30 (AP) Formula One driver Sergio Perez is in isolation at the British Grand Prix on Thursday after returning an inconclusive coronavirus test.

The Racing Point driver has since been retested and is awaiting the outcome.

The Mexican was absent from his scheduled media duties at Silverstone circuit in central England.

The race on Sunday will be the fourth in the pandemic-affected season. (AP)

