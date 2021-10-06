Istanbul [Turkey], October 6 (ANI): Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff has vowed that his squad will be "aggressive with our approach" throughout the remainder of 2021.

The Silver Arrows are seeking a record-extending eighth-straight drivers' and constructors' title this season.

Also Read | KKR vs RR IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Line-up To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

Hamilton won the previous encounter at the Russian Grand Prix, taking his first victory since Silverstone and moving to the head of the drivers' standings.

But title rival Max Verstappen is just two points behind in those standings, having recovered from P20 to P2 in Sochi -- with Wolff admitting that Mercedes now have no choice but to go aggressive in the remaining seven races this season, starting with this weekend's Turkish Grand Prix.

Also Read | KKR vs RR Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 54.

"The final moments of the last race in Russia proved that anything can happen in F1 and fortunes can change in the blink of an eye," said Wolff as per formula1.com.

"This season is keeping all of us on our toes and that's something we're enjoying immensely, but it also means we have to be aggressive with our approach to the season, in order to maximise the points available," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)