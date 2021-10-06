Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face off against each other in match 54 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The KKR vs RR, IPL 2021 clash will be played at the Sharjah International Stadium in Sharjah on October 07, 2021 (Thursday). Both teams have the same objective heading into their final league fixture of the season a look to secure the final playoff spot. So ahead of the game, here are top picks as captain and vice-captain for your KKR vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Team. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Meanwhile, Dream11 fans should continue reading to find out who can be your best pick as captain and vice-captain while you select your fantasy team for this game. Notably, the selection of captain and vice-captain is crucial when it comes to earning rewards in Dream11. Captain fetches you 2x points, while for vice-captain, you get 1.5x points and picking the right players for these two slots while making your fantasy team could make all the difference. Here are the two suitable players for the slot.

KKR vs RR, Dream11 Team Prediction Captain Pick: Venkatesh Iyer

Given the way Sharjah’s pitch has behave all season, Venkatesh Iyer will be a great pick as the captain of your KKR v RR Dream11 Team. The KKR newcomer has impressed with his bowling as well as batting and on a difficult strip, promises performance in these two areas of the game.

KKR vs RR, Dream11 Team Prediction Vice-Captain Pick: Sanju Samson

The Rajasthan Royals captain has been a great performer for his team this season and should be named as the captain of your KKR vs RR Dream11 Team. After the poor outing against Mumbai, Sanju Samson will be aiming to get back amongst the runs and should be able to play a huge knock.

KKR vs RR, IPL 2021 Likely Playing XIs

KKR Likely Playing XI: Shubam Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Eoin Morgan (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy.

RR Likely Playing XI: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C, WK), Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldip Yadav, Mustafzur Rahman.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 06, 2021 05:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).