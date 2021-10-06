Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) face-off against each other in the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) match 54 with things heating up for playoffs. With one spot available, KKR are better placed than other teams to take that thanks to their superior net run-rate. A victory by decent margin in this fixture will help Knight Riders seal their place in last four while Royals' win would further extend the competition for the available slot in playoffs. KKR vs RR, Sharjah Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 Clash at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

KKR vs RR Head-to-Head

When it comes to the head-to-head record between these two teams Kolkata Knight Riders enjoy an upper hand over Rajasthan Royals as they have won 12 matches out of 23 games.

KKR vs RR, IPL 2021 Match 54, Key Players

Sunil Narine and shubman Gill will be the main players for KKR as they look to keep up their winning streak.Sanju Samson and Mustafizur Rahman are the key players for Rajasthan Royals. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated: Mumbai Indians Push Their Case for Playoffs With Win Over Rajasthan Royals.

KKR vs RR, IPL 2021 Match 54, Mini Battles

Sunil Narine vs Yashasvi Jaiswal will be one of the main battles to look out for. Mustafizur Rahman vs Venkatesh Iyer will also be a key clash to look forwards to.

KKR vs RR, IPL 2021 Match 54 Venue and Match Timing

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals (KKR vs RR) match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 7, 2021 (Wednesday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

KKR vs RR, IPL 2021 Match 54 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match live on Star Sports channels. Fans looking for how to watch the RCB vs SRH live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website.

KKR vs RR, IPL 2021 Match 54, Likely Playing XIs

KKR Likely Playing 11: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy.

RR Likely Playing 11: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Kuldip Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Shreyas Gopal, Mustafizur Rahman.

