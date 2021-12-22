Milan [Italy], December 22 (ANI): Mick Schumacher will drive a Ferrari Formula 1 car in 2022 as Team Principal Mattia Binotto revealed the Haas race driver will share the reserve role with fellow Ferrari Driver Academy racer Antonio Giovinazzi.

Speaking to selected media at Ferrari's annual Christmas event, Team Principal Binotto said Giovinazzi will attend 12 races and fulfil the role of reserve, with Schumacher - who will be racing in his second season with Haas - available to stand in for the remaining 11.

Giovinazzi was left without a drive after Alfa Romeo opted to replace him with Zhou Guanyu for next season, after three campaigns with the team, and subsequently announced he would compete full-time in Formula E next year.

Explaining the reasoning behind giving Schumacher, son of seven-time world champion Michael, the role of reserve, Binotto said, as per F1's official website: "He's a Ferrari driver, we should not forget that. He has been part of our Ferrari Driver Academy. The reason we have the Ferrari Driver Academy is to identify the next Ferrari driver for the future."

Ferrari finished third overall in 2021, a big jump from sixth the previous season, and Binotto said the team were stronger than before. (ANI)

