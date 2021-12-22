Paris Saint Germain will travel to take on Lorient in the latest round of Ligue 1 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Stade du Moustoir Stadium in Lorient on December 22, 2021 (late Wednesday night) as both teams aim to record maximum points from the encounter for different objectives. Meanwhile, fans searching for Lorient vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Lionel Messi’s Numbers Have Been Incredible, if You Argue, You Don’t Know Anything About Football, Says PSG Sporting Director Leonardo.

Paris Saint Germain have a huge advantage at the top of the points table and will be aiming to extend that against the relegation-threatened outfit. PSG ended their two-game winless run against Monaco last week and will look to build on that. Meanwhile, Lorient are in huge trouble at the moment as they have lost five games on the bounce and face a tough task against the leaders who are in good form. SC Feignies 0-3 PSG, French Cup 2021-22: Kylian Mbappe Shines in Lionel Messi's Absence (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

When is for Lorient vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 Season Football Match? Know Fixture Date, Time and Venue Details

Lorient vs PSG match in Ligue 1 will be played at the Stade du Moustoir Stadium in Lorient on December 23, 2021 (Thursday). The league clash has a scheduled start time of 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Lorient vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 Football Match Live Telecast on TV Channels in India

Fans in India can watch the Lorient vs PSG Ligue 1 match live on their television sets through Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcasters of Ligue 1 2021-22 matches in India. VH1 are likely to telecast the game on TV.

Lorient vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 Football Match Live Streaming Online in India

Football fans in India can also live stream the Lorient vs PSG Ligue 1 2021-22 match on the Voot app and website. JioTV would also provide live streaming of this match in India.

