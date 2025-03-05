Margao (Goa) [India], March 5 (ANI): FC Goa (FCG) head coach Manolo Marquez expressed his satisfaction with his team's performance after their 2-0 victory over Mohammedan Sporting Club (MSC) in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Marquez made wholesale changes to the starting lineup, with Dejan Drazic, Iker Guarrotxena, Lara Sharma, Boris Singh, Rowllin Borges, Seriton Fernandes, Nim Dorjee, and Sanatomba Singh all featuring in the starting eleven. Despite the rotations, the Gaurs put on an impressive display, securing a win in their final home league game.

Also Read | ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan Trolled As India Win Against Australia Means Lahore Will Not Host Final.

Iker Guarrotxena opened the scoring before a late Padam Chhetri own goal sealed the three points for FC Goa as they extended their winning streak to five matches.

"Today is maybe one of the days I am more satisfied and happier because when you are a coach and can give chances to players that they deserve it completely, to play these minutes and (prove) they are a very important part of the success of the team. They usually play less minutes and showed me today and they deserve to play more minutes. I won't say names, but the players with less minutes, I think they were very, very good," Marquez said in the post-match press conference, as quoted from the official website of ISL.

Also Read | KL Rahul Masters Middle Order: Take a Look at How India's Wicketkeeper-Batter Continues To Adapt, Excel, and Deliver for Men in Blue.

FC Goa's top scorer this season, Armando Sadiku, has netted nine goals but has endured a rough patch, failing to find the back of the net in his last eight appearances. The striker had a couple of promising chances in the game but was denied by the opposition goalkeeper.

When asked if Sadiku's form was a concern, Marquez said, "Sadiku is a player who scored goals all his career. The number 9 in all other teams, it was not normal for them to score in every single game (at the start). Now it's true that he is trying. I am satisfied with his performance. But sometimes, you know how football is and then one day, he will score two goals. But obviously, he is working for the team and he is satisfied also."

Having already secured a semi-final spot, FC Goa will face Mohun Bagan Super Giant in Kolkata in their final league game. The Mariners have also booked their place in the semi-finals after winning the League Shield and confirming a top-spot finish.

The league stage concludes on March 12, with the playoffs set to follow soon after. Marquez acknowledged that the semi-finals will bring a challenge as they figure out their opponent.

"This year will be, I don't know, if it's more difficult but at least it's strange. All my seasons with the playoffs, in the beginning it was only top four, now it is top six. It will be difficult after a break. Let's see how the teams arrive. Even the first (playoffs) games, third against sixth and fourth against fifth, they will arrive to the semi-final with one more game that is important at this moment. But we need to think about our team and train in the correct way when we arrive," Marquez explained. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)