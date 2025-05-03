Bhubaneswar, May 3 (PTI) FC Goa on Saturday became the first team to win the Super Cup title twice with a 3-0 win over Jamshedpur FC in the final here as they also booked a slot for the preliminary round in the AFC Champions League Two.

Borja Herrera (23rd and 51st minute) scored a brace while Dejan Drazic struck the other goal in the 72nd minute to complete a dominant win for the Goan club, which had India head coach Manolo Marquez at the helm of affairs.

FC Goa had earlier won the Super Cup title in 2019, and they will return to continental football after an absence of four years.

Their only appearance in Asia came in the 2021 AFC Champions League group stage.

