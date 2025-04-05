Margao, Apr 5 (PTI) FC Goa would look to overturn their 0-2 defeat in the first leg when they host high-flying Bengaluru FC in the reverse fixture of the semifinals in the Indian Super League here on Sunday.

Bengaluru FC have won their last two playoffs games without conceding any goal and they will pose a significant challenge to the Manolo Marquez-coached side.

FC Goa are currently on a three-game losing streak in the playoffs, which is their joint longest in ISL history.

A defeat here on Sunday would mark their worst run in the knockouts, something that they would look to avoid.

Goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari has been a standout performer between the sticks for the Gaurs this season, recording seven clean sheets.

His 51 saves this campaign are the most by an FC Goa custodian in a single ISL campaign.

Bengaluru, on their part, will bank on their defensive solidity as well as their goal-scoring ability.

Having scored 47 goals this season, Bengaluru FC are on the brink of becoming only the fourth team in ISL history to breach the 50-goal mark in a single season -- a feat shared by FC Goa (2019-20), Mumbai City FC (2022-23) and Mohun Bagan Super Giant (2023-24).

The two sides have played against each other 18 times in the ISL, with FC Goa and Bengaluru FC winning five and eight matches respectively. Five games have produced draws.

Marquez believes that his team will enter the final.

“The past and statistics are not important right now. We are confident that we can get into the finals,” he said.

Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza reiterated that the focus is to qualify for the summit clash.

“It's important to be brave and to look to score, but the most important part is to win the game,” he said.

