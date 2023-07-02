Fatorda (Goa) [India], July 2 (ANI): FC Goa have completed the signing of Australian midfielder Paulo Retre, the Club can confirm. The central midfielder will arrive after the Gaurs agreed on an undisclosed transfer fee with his former Club Sydney FC with whom he had won the A-League twice in 2019 and 2020.

This is FC Goa's sixth addition to the squad this window following the arrivals of Indian internationals Sandesh Jhingan, Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes and Udanta Singh in addition to the exciting youngster, Boris Singh.

Speaking on completing his move to Goa, Retre said, "I have spent some amazing years in my home country - playing at the highest level and winning trophies. And now, I feel is the perfect time for me to push my boundaries further and a challenge in India looked like the best thing that could happen. It's a new culture, loads of new people, and a Club that shares the kind of passion I have for football. FC Goa has a solid foundation and lofty ambitions. It is a Club that is one of the best in the country and Goa is a place that has the game deeply entrenched in their fabric. It's an honour for me to represent them."

FC Goa's Director of Football, Ravi Puskur, also sounded joyful at the completion of formalities. He said, "We're pleased to get Paulo on board. Paulo comes with a lot of pedigree and experience. He's comfortable with the ball at his feet and great at controlling the tempo of the game. In our brand of football, it's fundamental to have players who are comfortable on the ball and dictate the play and Paulo fits that profile to the tee. I'm sure he will fit into the team in no time and he'll be an asset for us."

A midfielder who lends further balance to the squad

Retre, 30, adds quality and depth to the centre of midfield. He is Sydney FC's eighth-highest appearance maker, having made 176 appearances in all competitions for the Sky Blues after joining them from Melbourne City in 2017.

During his time in Sky Blue, the Australian scored four goals, including two in the same game to seal a 2-1 win over Adelaide United in Sydney FC's double-winning season of 2019/20.

Retre's addition lends further depth and flexibility to the approach for FC Goa. The versatile midfielder's ability to play in a number of positions should be able to lend even more balance to the side - something that new head coach Manolo Marquez had emphasized upon his arrival at the Club. His prowess from set-pieces adds even more dynamism to the squad.

The Australian also brings in a wealth of experience, having played in the A-League since the 2013/14 season, helping his side to the playoffs on seven different occasions. He also has four AFC Champions League campaigns under his sleeves.

With the likes of Brandon Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Brison Fernandes and Ayush Chhetri also vying for places, he should also provide healthy competition in the squad. (ANI)

