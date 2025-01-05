Wellington, Jan 5 (AP) Avishka Fernando scored a gritty half century in an 87-run partnership with Janith Liyanage which helped Sri Lanka to 178 as it batted first Sunday in the first one-day international against New Zealand.

Matt Henry took 4-19 from his 10 overs for New Zealand as Sri Lanka was bowled out in 43.4 overs. New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner took a wicket, effected a run out and claimed three catches from Henry's bowling.

Sri Lanka had slumped to 23-4 after being sent in on a greenish pitch at the Basin Reserve before Fernando's fifth one-day international half century and Liyanage's 36 gave some substance to the innings.

New Zealand fielded a four-pronged seam attack and Henry, Jacob Duffy and Nathan Smith all took early wickets while Santner broke Fernando and Liyanage's stubborn fifth wicket stand.

Sunday's match was played in bitterly cold, windy conditions and under the constant threat of rain. A potential sell out crowd was reduced substantially as only hardy fans turned out to watch the opener to the three-match series in wintry conditions.

After a watchful start, Sri Lanka lost the key wicket of opener Pathum Nissanka in the fifth over.

Nissanka made 141 runs at an average of 47 in the three-match Twenty20 series which New Zealand won 2-1. He had made only 9 Sunday when he tried to work a ball from Henry through midwicket but, as it seamed away, managed only to loop it to Santner at mid-off.

Kusal Mendis, Nissanka's partner in a 121-run stand in the first T20, was 2 when he was bowled by Jacob Duffy off the inside edge. The ball cut back at Mendis at waist height and he was hurried in defense.

Santner produced a sharp piece of fielding to run out Kamindu Mendis (3) and captain Charith Asalanka was caught by wicketkeeper Mitchell Hay from Smith's bowling. Asalanka was given not out by the on-field umpire but New Zealand reviewed and the replay showed the ball had just brushed the shoulder of the bat.

Fernando and Liyanage steadily rebuilt the Sri Lanka innings, carrying it to 108-4 after 25 overs. The 26-year-old Fernando produced a defiant innings, reaching his half century from 52 balls with six fours and a six.

Liyanage tried to hoist a ball from Santner over the off side but skied it from a top edge and was caught by the substitute fielder Michael Bracewell falling backwards at mid-wicket. Fernando was out in the next over, driving at a ball from Smith which sliced to Glenn Phillips at backward point.

Chamindu Wickramasinghe and Wanindu Hasaranga put on 48 for the seventh wicket before Henry returned and dismissed Wickramasinghe on 22. Hasaranga made 35 from 33 balls in an innings full of adventurous strokeplay before he also fell to Henry.

Eshan Malinga who made 4 on debut gave Henry his final wicket. (AP)

