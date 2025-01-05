Day 3 of the India vs Australia 5th Test 2024-25 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) saw both Indian and Australian players having pink numbers and logos on their jerseys. Several fans might be left with this question after spotting the Indian players having pink as the colour of the patterns on their jerseys, sponsor logos as well as numbers on Day 3 of the SCG Test. The Australian players, from Day 1 itself, have sported jerseys with pink logos and numbers on their jerseys. Also, why is the day being called the 'Jane McGrath Day'? In this article, we shall find out the reason. Why are Australian Players Having Pink Numbers and Logos on Their Jerseys in IND vs AUS 5th Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25? Know Reason.

India had ended Day 2 of the IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 at 141/6, with a lead of 145 runs with Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease. The second day of the Sydney Test saw some intense action between the two teams with a total of 15 wickets falling. India lost their bowling mainstay and captain Jasprit Bumrah for a good part of the day but the other bowlers stepped up in his absence and ensured that Australia did not get anything more than 181 runs in their first innings. Rohit Sharma Full Interview: India Captain Denies Retirement Rumours, Opens Up on Controversy Around Dressing Room Leaks (Watch Video).

Why are Indian and Australian Players Having Pink Logos and Numbers on Their Jerseys? Why is the Day Called 'Jane McGrath Day'?

The India vs Australia 5th Test 2024-25 at the Sydney Cricket Ground has been called the 'Pink Test' with the match being dedicated to the awareness of and fight against the deadly disease called breast cancer. This tradition is followed by the Glenn McGrath Foundation collaborating with Cricket Australia to spread awareness about the disease. Day 3 of the IND vs AUS Sydney Test has been called 'Jane McGrath Day' in honour of Glenn McGrath's wife who passed away after a battle with breast cancer. This happens in every New Year's Test in Australia.

The Glenn McGrath Foundation, founded in 2005 by the legendary Australian pacer and his wife, has extended nursing support to victims of breast cancer, and this time, its area of work will include all types of cancer. Before the action started on Day 3, players of both teams gave pink caps to Glenn McGrath at the SCG. The pink caps would go on to be auctioned.

