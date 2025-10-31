Panaji (Goa) [India], October 31 (ANI): A vibrant celebration of India and Goa's rich culture -- highlighted by a dazzling light and music show portraying the Spirit and Story of Chess -- set the stage for the grand opening of the FIDE World Cup 2025 at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium on Friday.

The ceremony also witnessed the World Cup trophy renamed as the Viswanathan Anand Cup -- a masterpiece forged in brass and gold-plated to last a lifetime. The trophy stands as a testament to passion, precision, and perseverance, values synonymous with India's first world chess champion and his enduring legacy, according to a press release from FIDE.

It will serve as a rolling trophy, passed on to future champions of the FIDE World Cup. The tournament, commencing Saturday, November 1, will feature 206 players from 82 countries vying for the coveted title and three Candidates 2026 spots.

The FIDE World Cup 2025 was officially declared open by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a letter read out by AICF President Nitin Narang, in which the Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes and said, "...As the Chess World Cup returns to the 'home of chess', it feels as though the game has come full circle. India's growing role as a host to major international sporting events continues and augurs well for both India and the world. I declare the FIDE Chess World Cup 2025 open!"

The ceremony was also attended by Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Returning to India after 23 years, the FIDE World Cup 2025, one of the most prestigious tournaments on the global chess calendar, will be held in North Goa from October 31 to November 27, bringing together 206 elite players from 82 countries across the world in a knockout contest for a prize purse of USD 2 million (approximately Rs 17.58 crore).

While the dignitaries unveiled the World Cup trophy, GM Divya Deshmukh, the reigning Women's Chess World Cup winner, performed the draw of colours ceremony to pick the colours players will be starting off in round 1 with. Since she picked black for the number one player, D Gukesh, all odd-numbered players will begin with black pieces in their matches tomorrow.

Mandaviya praised the AICF and the Goa government for hosting the event in India. "The last time India hosted the FIDE World Cup, we had less than 10 Grandmasters. Now we have 90, and India holds the Olympiad titles in both open and women's categories, and the Women's World Cup title won by Divya Deshmukh. India has come a long way in these 23 years, and I am confident that hosting this World Cup will only help us produce more champions in the future."

The colourful ceremony began with a performance from Hormuzd Khambata Dance group, followed by 'Spirit of Goa' act by Hema Sardesai and a Quadrant Duo performance before the legendary Usha Uthup signed off the evening with one of her trademark performances.

In his remarks, Pramod Sawant said Goa is known for its warmth and hospitality, and we are very happy to welcome the world's best chess players here. "The state government is actively promoting sports tourism, and hosting events like the FIDE World Cup would only boost our efforts further."

FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovich said it is absolutely right that the World Cup is returning to India after 23 years. "India is not just the ancient home of chess, but one of the greatest modern powerhouses of chess in the world. I would like to thank the AICF for the great work they have done so far and continue to do, which is exemplified by this event."

According to the tournament format, the top 50 players have received a bye in the opening round. Turkey's GM Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus will be the highest-ranked player in the opening round and will take on the lowest-ranked player in the tournament, CM Nagi Abugenda of Libya.

Among the Indians, reigning world junior champion Pranav V will be the highest-rated player in action in round 1. He will be facing Ala Eddine Boulrens of Algeria. Top seed and World Champion D Gukesh, second seed Arjun Erigaisi, and last edition runners-up R Praggnanandhaa will only be seen in action from November 4.

AICF president Nitin Narang said the FIDE World Cup 2025 being held in India provides Indian players a great opportunity to showcase their skills on home turf.

"Apart from the direct qualifiers, we could also get a wild card for five more Indian players, taking the total Indian participation to 24, the highest in the history of the tournament. It would be an icing on the cake if any of them can lift this coveted Cup on November 26."

Goa Sports Minister Ramesh Tawadkar welcomed the players. "This is the second time that Goa is hosting a major international chess event in six years. We are committed to developing sports infrastructure and tourism opportunities in the state, and the successful conduct of the 2023 National Games, WTT, and many more such events is just a step in that direction." (ANI)

