Bhubaneswar, Nov 21 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik along with FIFA's chief of Global Football Development Arsene Wenger on Tuesday inaugurated the AIFF-FIFA Talent Academy at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

A total of 50 under-14 football players, including 15 from Odisha, from across the country will be selected for training at the academy. The academy will be headed by a FIFA-appointed coach, officials said.

Also Read | Abhishek Sharma Opens Up After Playing Key Role in Punjab’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Victory, Says ‘My Target Was Very Simple’.

"Football is a popular game in India, especially among the younger generation. There is a lot of talent in football in India and with proper coaching facilities, our team can perform very well in the future," Patnaik said.

"I am happy that we are able to partner with FIFA and AIFF to create such an academy. Odisha will support football projects and work in close collaboration with AIFF for football promotion in India," he said.

Also Read | Badminton Stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Nominated For BWF Player of the Year Award.

The inauguration was held on the sidelines of the 2026 FIFA World Cup second round qualifiers between India and Qatar. India suffered a 0-3 drubbing against dominant Asian champions Qatar.

State Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera, All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey and Chief Secretary PK Jena were among those present at the programme.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)