Wellington [New Zealand], August 3 (ANI): In the Group G matches of the FIFA Women's World Cup, South Africa defeated Italy 3-2 and Sweden got the better off Argentina 2-0.

Sweden and South Africa have progressed to the Round of 16 while Italy and Argentina have failed to qualify.

Also Read | Pakistan Government, PCB Seek Written Assurance From ICC for Babar Azam and His Team's Security During ICC World Cup 2023 in India: Report.

Sweden finished in the first position in the group with nine points. They played three matches. South Africa is in second position with four points. Having played three matches, they won one, lost one and drew one.

Italy came third in the group thus failing to progress into the Round of 16. They played three matches winning one and losing two. They had three points.

Also Read | Mohun Bagan Super Giant 5-0 Bangladesh Army, Durand Cup 2023: Mariners Deliver Five-Star Performance to Begin Campaign on Winning Note.

In the South Africa Vs Italy match, the Italians were awarded a penalty kick in the early stages of the match.

In the 11th minute, Italy's Arianna Caruso scored from the penalty kick to give Italy one goal lead.

In the 32nd minute of the match, Italy's Benedetta Orsi scored an own goal. He passed the ball to the goalkeeper hoping that the goalie might be in the right position to receive the ball but due to miscommunication between both the players, the ball rolled passed into Italy's net.

In the 67th minute of the match, South Africa's Hildah Magaia scored with her left foot putting the ball past Italy's goalkeeper. The score was 2-1 with South Africa now having the lead.

In the 74th minute of the match, Italy's Arianna Caruso grabbed a brace as he scored again for her side. The score was now level at 2-2.

In the additional time, South Africa scored a late goal to win the match.

In the 90+2 minute, Thembi Kgatlana scored with her right foot, therefore, winning the match for her team.

South Africa took 12 shots out of which only five were on target. Their possession of the ball during the game was 37 per cent. They completed 273 passes with an accuracy of 54 per cent. South Africa conceded 12 fouls.

Italy took 18 shots out of which only seven were on target. Their possession on the ball during the game was 63 per cent. They completed 458 passes with an accuracy of 75 per cent. Italy conceded nine fouls.

In the Argentina Vs Sweden match, Rebecka Blomqvist and Elin Rubensson scored to win the match for their side and defeated Argentina 2-0.

Rebecka Blomqvist scored in the 66th minute of the match and Elin Rubensson scored in the 90th minute of the match through a penalty kick.

Sweden took seven shots out of which only three were on target. Their possession on the ball during the games was 59 per cent. They completed 432 passes with an accuracy of 77 per cent. Sweden conceded 21 fouls and received one yellow card. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)