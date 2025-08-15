Lausanne [Switzerland], August 15 (ANI): In exactly one year from now, on August 15, 2026, the hockey world will come together to celebrate the start of the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026. The countdown has officially begun, and anticipation is building for international hockey's premier competition that promises to be as thrilling as it is historic.

Two Nations, One Global Spectacle

Also Read | 'Retirement Le Lu?' Rohit Sharma's Chat With Rishabh Pant on His ODI Future Surfaces After India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Triumph, Video Goes Viral.

From 15 August 2026, the 16 best men's and women's teams on the planet will battle for glory across world-class venues in Wavre, Belgium and Amstelveen, Netherlands. Known for their rich hockey heritage, passionate fan bases, and vibrant sporting culture, both nations are ready to deliver an unforgettable festival of hockey. This edition will mark only the second time in history that the men's and women's competitions are staged together, bringing the entire global hockey family into one shared moment of excitement.

A Look Back

Also Read | Jadon Sancho Transfer News: AS Roma Submit Official Bid Of GBP20M to Manchester United For Loan With An Option to Buy, Italian Club Awaits Green Signal From England Forward.

The Men's Hockey World Cup made its debut in 1971 in Barcelona, Spain, with Pakistan crowned the inaugural champions. Over the decades, the tournament has grown into one of the sport's most prestigious events, producing legendary rivalries and iconic performances. Pakistan are the most successful team in the men's World Cup history, winning the title four times between 1971 and 1994. Following closely behind with three titles each are Australia, the Netherlands and Germany - the reigning men's champions from the 2023 event in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, India.

The Women's Hockey World Cup began in 1974 in Mandelieu, France, where the Netherlands claimed the first title. Since then, the event has showcased the evolution and global rise of women's hockey, with the Dutch women emerging as the most successful team in history, winning the competition 9 times, including the previous edition played in Spain and the Netherlands in 2022. The tournament has been a platform for unforgettable moments and witnessed era-defining performances from some of the best players in the world, like Luciana Aymar, Alyson Annan, Natascha Keller, Rani Rampal, Eva de Goede and many others.

2026: A New Chapter

Belgium and the Netherlands have been at the forefront of world hockey over the past few decades, with their on-pitch performances and the depth of their hockey development. From packed stadiums in Wavre and Amstelveen to vibrant fan zones and world-leading broadcast coverage, every detail is being prepared to deliver a World Cup experience like no other.

With one year to go, six men's and six women's teams have already qualified for the World Cup, while the others prepare for their continental championships and the upcoming World Cup qualifiers to secure their spot in international hockey's biggest celebration!

In the men's competition, Belgium and the Netherlands, on account of being hosts of the event, gained direct qualification. Australia and Spain qualified through the previous two editions of the FIH Hockey Pro League. Argentina secured qualification recently through their gold medal finish at the Pan American Cup 2025, while Germany have already qualified from the ongoing EuroHockey Championship. Continental championships in Asia, Africa and Oceania over the coming months will determine four more direct qualifiers for the event, with the remaining seven teams qualifying through the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers in 2026.

In the women's competition, Belgium and the Netherlands, on account of being hosts of the event, gained direct qualification. Germany and Argentina qualified through the previous two editions of the FIH Hockey Pro League. USA secured their qualification recently at the Pan American Cup 2025, while Spain have already qualified from the ongoing EuroHockey Championship. Continental championships in Asia, Africa and Oceania over the coming months will determine four more direct qualifiers for the event, with the remaining seven teams qualifying through the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers in 2026.

Remarking on the occasion of one year to go till the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026, FIH President Tayyab Ikram said: "The FIH Hockey World Cup is our flagship event where legends are made, where teams give it all for a unique moment of glory. Where athletes celebrate a moment of performance and togetherness, the fact that both women and men will play the 2026 World Cup at the same time and in the same venues makes it even more special! Our co-hosts, Belgium and the Netherlands, are already working very hard to make this event the best World Cup ever! So, my message to all hockey fans around the world is: pencil this event in bold letters in your agenda. You can expect an unforgettable event!"

Dutch Hockey Association CEO Erik Gerritsen said, "Now that the first teams have qualified, the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 is getting closer. Preparations are in full swing, and we're really looking forward to it!"

Hockey Belgium CEO Serge Pilet said: "At the moment we're still battling it out at the Euros in Monchengladbach, but in just one year we'll be back on home soil--only 180 km away! Our brand-new stadium in Wavre will set the stage for the world's top hockey teams to shine. Get ready for an unforgettable showdown!"(ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)