Lausanne, May 11 (AP) Australia and New Zealand hockey teams will compete in the two-leg FIH Pro League on June 26 and 27 in Perth, the game's governing body said on Tuesday.

The two teams were scheduled to play in April but the tie was put on hold due to travel restrictions in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"...the FIH Hockey Pro League matches between both countries, which were postponed because of the current global COVID-19 pandemic, will now be played on 26-27 June in Perth, Australia," an FIH statement said.

"This has been made possible thanks to the Trans-Tasman bubble put in place last month and allowing quarantine free travel between Australia and New Zealand."

The double-headers between Australia and New Zealand were originally scheduled to be played on the April 24 and 25 before they were postponed due to the health crisis.

