Bhubaneswar, Feb 19 (PTI) The Indian women's hockey team conceded a goal in the final quarter to go down 0-1 to Spain in the return leg match of the FIH Pro League here on Wednesday.

Segu Marta scored the lone goal, a field effort, in the 49th minute to break Indian hearts at the Kalinga Stadium here.

Spain earned as many as nine penalty corners in the match while India got just two.

This was India's second consecutive loss to Spain as the hosts had lost 3-4 in the first leg here on Tuesday.

