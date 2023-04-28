New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) The protesting wrestlers rejoiced "the first step towards victory" as Delhi Police decided to file an FIR against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh but they will continue their agitation and demanded that the BJP MP be removed from all the positions he holds.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi Police, told a Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha that the FIR would be registered on Friday.

Also Read | Wrestlers Protest: Former Indian Hockey Captain Pargat Singh Supports Protesting Grapplers, Takes Dig at IOA President PT Usha.

The wrestlers, who have accused WFI chief of sexual harassment and intimidation, have been demanding that an FIR be filed against the "Gonda strongman" since they resumed their agitation on April 23.

"This is first step towards victory but our protest will continue," Sakshi Malik told reporters at Jantar Mantar, where they put up huge banners, with one of those listing all the ongoing criminal proceedings against Brij Bhushan.

Also Read | DC vs SRH, Delhi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 Clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Vinesh Phogat said it took Delhi Police six days to file an FIR and they don't trust the probe agency.

"It (Police) might file a loose (proper) FIR. We we will see, observe then take a decision (on calling off protest). He should be behind the bars and removed from all the posts he holds, otherwise he will try to influence the investigation," World Championship medallist Vinesh said.

Bajrang Punia thanked all the sports persons who supported them on social media after he and Vinesh appealed for the same.

"Two Olympic gold medallists (Neeraj Chopra and Abhinav Bindra) have tweeted as they understand our pain being athletes. If the President of a Federation will be involved in such acts where will the athletes go? Strong action should be taken against him," the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist said.

On Anurag Thakur's assertion that the government backed the wrestlers and he spent 12 hours with them, Bajrang countered the Sports Minister by saying that,"Out of those 12 hours, Thakur was hardly present for 12 minutes during those interactions (during the January protest)."

Asked that why they did not go back to the sports ministry, Bajrang replied,"The Sports Minister did not take our calls.

The Indian sporting fraternity on Friday put its weight behind the protesting wrestlers with Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra leading the way with a plea for "quick action" to ensure that justice is served.

Besides champion javelin thrower Chopra, ace boxer Nikhat Zareen, tennis star Sania Mirza, hockey player Rani Rampal, renowned former cricketers Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Madan Lal and Navjot Singh Sidhu also came out in support of the wrestlers.

Vinesh too thanked athletes from across disciplines for tweeting in their favour.

"It was a good feeling that sports and Bollywood personalities have supported us. I again appeal all the athletes to come here and join us because the history will not give you another chance to save Indian sports.

"We have to get the sport out of the grip of such people. Delhi Police took six days to file and FIR, this fight is for his arrest. There are already so many FIRs against him, so what if one more has been added. We have to save the sport and lift wrestling from darkness," she said.

The 28-year-old Vinesh also said that they will present all evidence only before the Supreme Court since they do not trust either the Delhi Police or any committee while Sakshi added that they will co-operate with the Police in investigation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)