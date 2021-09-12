Holzhausern (Switzerland), Sep 12 (PTI) India's Tvesa Malik turned in a superb round on the final day of the VP Bank Swiss Ladies to come within inches of securing another Top-10 finish on the Ladies European Tour.

Tvesa, after a great start to the season, including earning a runner-up place, seemed to have lost some momentum. But this week Tvesa, after a starting round of 73, came up with 66-64 in the second and final rounds to finish 11th.

Among the other Indians, Aditi Ashok shot 71 and finished at 6-under 210 and in tied 20th place, while Vani Kapoor shot one of her best rounds in a long time with 5-under 67 that saw her leap to tied 29th place.

Gaurika Bishnoi (71) was T-35th. Amandeep Drall, Ridhima Dilawari and Astha Madan missed the cut.

Tvesa, who had a bogey free second round, had six birdies against two bogeys in the final round.

Overall Tvesa was left wanting on the scoring Par-5s, where she had three bogeys over three days besides a double on first. That meant she dropped five shots on Par-5s. Despite that she ended only seven off the winner.

A thrilling final round saw Thailand's Atthaya Thitikul clinch her second title of the 2021 Ladies European Tour season. The 18-year-old, who leads the Order of Merit, sat four strokes off the lead after the conclusion of the second round but made an excellent start to her final round.

Four birdies on the front nine propelled Thitikul to the summit of the leaderboard, as she made the turn in 31. The Thai star was playing alongside Norway's Marianne Skarpnord, who pushed the teenager all the way with the duo tied for the lead after 15 holes.

But it was back-to-back birdies on 16 and 17 that ensured Thitikul set the clubhouse lead of 16-under-par, and no one was able to catch her as she secured her fourth LET title.

A round of 68 which included five birdies and one bogey meant Skarpnord finished in outright second place on 15-under-par.

Home favourites Kim Metraux and Elena Moosmann ended the tournament tied for third place on 14-under-par.

