Florence (Italy), Dec 7 (AP) Fiorentina rallied from two goals down to beat second-division Parma on penalties and reach the Italian Cup quarterfinals.

Fiorentina, last season's runner-up, won 4-1 on penalties after the match ended 2-2 on Wednesday and will next face either champion Inter Milan — in what would be a repeat of the final — or Bologna.

Parma was one of only two Serie B teams left in the competition but was firmly in control at halftime following goals from Adrian Bernabé and Ange-Yoan Bonny within two minutes of each other.

Fiorentina was jeered off the field at the interval and coach Vincenzo Italiano made four changes for the second half.

M'Bala Nzola pulled one back seven minutes from time and Riccardo Sottil leveled from the spot in the final minute after Parma defender Yordan Osorio was penalized for handball.

Both teams had chances to win it in extra time before the penalty shootout.

Parma forward Dennis Man saw his spot kick come off the post and midfielder Drissa Camara blasted his over the bar, allowing Fiorentina forward Lucas Beltrán to convert the decisive effort. AP

