Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 28 (ANI): The first indoor-cum-outdoor sports stadium is all set to open in Rajouri's Pir Panjal region.

"The stadium will be inaugurated by the end of the month. This will facilitate aspiring sports enthusiasts," Assitant Executive Engineer PWD R&B Rajouri, Mohd Qasim, said.

The construction of the stadium, initiated under Khelo India programme, was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, after almost two and a half months, the work has resumed and is in its final stage.

"I would like to congratulate the government and almost 90 to 95 per cent of the work is complete," a local resident told ANI.

A total of 6,966 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the Union Territory so far. The death toll due to the deadly virus stands at 93.

Out of 204 cases reported on Saturday, 13 were from Jammu division and 191 from Kashmir division, Government of Jammu and Kashmir had informed. (ANI)

