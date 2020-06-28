Leicester City (LEI) will host Chelsea (CHE) in the high-voltage quarter-final clash of the on-going FA Cup 2019-20. The match will be played on Sunday (June 28, 2020) at the King Power Stadium in Leicester. With the Premier League title already secured by Liverpool, the other teams will not set their eyes on the FA Cup title. Both the sides have been in good form and must leave no stones unturned in order to advance in the competition. Meanwhile, fans, looking for the live streaming, live telecast and other broadcast details of LEI vs CHE game, can scroll down to get all the necessary and relevant details. LEI vs CHE Dream11 Prediction in FA Cup 2019–20, Quarter-Final.

Chelsea have been in splendid form since the restart of the season and are touted to be favourites for the upcoming match. However, Frank Lampard is likely to make a handful of changes from the side that played in the 2-1 victory against Manchester City. The likes of Tammy Abraham and Pedro Rodriguez have recovered from their respective injuries and are likely to feature in the next game. On the other hand, Leicester will continue to miss the services of Ricardo Pereira and Daniel Amartey which is certainly not a good piece of news for Leicester fans. Now, let’s look at the live streaming and other details of the match.

When is Leicester City vs Chelsea, FA Cup 2019-20 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details

Leicester City vs Chelsea match in the quarter-finals of FA Cup 2019-20 will be played at the King Power Stadium in Leicester. LEI vs CHE encounter will be played on June 28, 2020 (Sunday). The clash has a scheduled time of 08:30 pm IST.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Leicester City vs Chelsea FA Cup 2019-20 Football Match?

Sony Sports is the official broadcaster of FA Cup 2019-20 in India. So fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD to catch the live action of Leicester City vs Chelsea match.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming of Leicester City vs Chelsea FA Cup 2019-20 Football Match?

Leicester City vs Chelsea Match in quarter-finals of FA Cup 2019-20 can be viewed on OTT platforms as well. SonyLiv is the official streaming partner of Sony Sports, so fans can get the streaming of the clash on SonyLiv app or website.

In the Premier League points table, Leicester are placed at the third position with 55 points while Chelsea are placed at fourth position with 54 points. So, the home side are still leading in the tally. However, Chelsea boasts off eight FA Cup titles while Leicester has none.

