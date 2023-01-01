London, Jan 1 (PTI) England pacer Jofra Archer, whose career has been plagued by injuries to his elbow and lower back, is looking forward to his comeback in 2023.

"2022 thank you. 2023 I'm ready," Archer took to Twitter to announce his return.

Having bought him for Rs 8 crore, Mumbai Indians sorely missed the injured Archer last season. The record five-time IPL champions may finally hope to see his dream pairing with India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in the upcoming season.

MI have also signed him for their Cape Town franchise in the inaugural SAT20.

Archer, who was England's leading wicket-taker in their 2019 ODI World Cup triumph, last played an international game in March 2021.

A fit-again Archer was seen in action in Abu Dhabi in November when he trained there with Test squad. He also hit Zak Crawley on the head with a sharp bouncer in the first of his nine overs.

After playing in the inaugural SA20 in January, Archer will play for England in the ODI series against South Africa beginning on January 27.

He will then be seen in action in a limited-overs tour of Bangladesh followed by the IPL.

