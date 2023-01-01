Lionel Messi will hope to continue the good form he had in the FIFA World Cup last year for PSG as well. The Argentina star scored seven goals and registered three assists as his side went on to win the title after an enthralling final match against France. He was also named winner of the Golden Ball and he became the first-ever player to win the award twice. Ahead of PSG’s second match since the resumption of the club football season, the question of whether Messi will return to action or not. And in this article, we will talk about that. Lionel Messi Celebrates New Year’s Day in Style! Argentina World Cup Winner Shares Pictures With Family on Instagram (See Post).

Fans would be eager to watch Messi back in action. After winning the World Cup title on December 18, 2022, he has deservedly been busy with the celebrations and well as with his family, with whom he has been spending some quality time. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is also set to extend his stay at PSG with the club keen on retaining his services for one more season after his original contract expires in 2023. Prior to the World Cup has been in good form this season for the French giants, scoring a total of 12 goals and notching up 18 assists and more than anyone, he will want to continue from where he had left.

Will Lionel Messi Play Today in RC Lens vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 Fixture?

Fans would, unfortunately, have to wait longer to see Messi back in action for PSG. The Argentina star had taken time off after the World Cup to celebrate with his countrymen and family and is yet to return to the PSG camp for the remainder of the season. Head coach Christophe Galtier earlier had stated that Messi will return to the club at the beginning of January. Prior to the Lens match, he also confirmed Messi’s absence from the squad. Most Expensive Football Players: From Cristiano Ronaldo to Neymar Jr, Check List Of Top Five Biggest Contracts In Footballing History.

PSG’s Squad to Face RC Lens

The Parisian squad for #RCLPSG! 📋🔴🔵 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) December 31, 2022

Apart from Messi, PSG will also be without the services of Neymar, who will miss this match too after being suspended. The Brazilian, in his first appearance since the World Cup quarterfinal, saw two yellow cards in the last match against Strasbourg, which PSG won courtesy of a Kylian Mbappe penalty. Mbappe will be the man to lead PSG’s attack against Lens in this top-of-the-table clash. PSG currently have a seven-point lead over second-placed Lens and will ideally want to build on it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2023 11:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).