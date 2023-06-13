Paris [France], June 13 (ANI): In a racing event On Tuesday called, '24 Hours of Le Mans', Ferrari emerged victorious as driver Antonio Giovinazzi along with teammates Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado secured the win for their team.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans is an endurance-focused sports car race held annually near the town of Le Mans, France. It is widely considered one of the world's most prestigious races.

Also Read | Germany 3-3 Ukraine: Late Goals by Kai Havertz, Joshua Kimmich Help Former World Champions Salvage Draw in Friendly.

The win marked Ferrari's 10th overall victory at Le Mans. Their ninth victory came in 1965.

According to the official website of Formula 1, Antonio Giovinazzi said, "For me and Alessandro it's an even more special feeling. We first drove this car last July, so to have achieved this result, pole and victory, after just under a year, is undoubtedly fantastic."

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: France World Cup Winner Informs PSG of His Decision to Leave After Contract Ends in 2024, Says Report.

He further added, "It was by no means a given that we'd make it, but the entire team and my teammates did a great job, and here we are today. Thanks to Ferrari, who made all this happen. We are back to winning ways after 50 years, and we should be very proud."

Charles Leclerc, who drives for Scuderia Ferrari in Formula 1 also expressed his emotions on Ferrari winning the prestigious '24 Hours of Le Mans' racing event. He said, "It feels absolutely amazing, obviously. Especially having a Ferrari winning, it's incredible, after a return after so many years - it's a very special edition."

When asked whether he would ever drive for Ferrari at the '24 Hours in Le Mans' race, he said, "I mean, why not? Why not? I would love to, it's an incredible event," as per the official website of Formula 1.

He concluded by saying, "For sure, one day in my life I want to tick that box. When will it be, I don't know. Again, I'm just extremely proud of what Ferrari has done today."(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)