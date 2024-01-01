Sports News | Former Cricketer Steve Waugh Fumes over South Africa's Team Selection for New Zealand Test Series

Melbourne [Australia], January 1 (ANI): Former Australia cricketer Steve Waugh slammed the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the leading cricketing nations especially South Africa for prioritizing the T20 tournament over Test cricket.

Last week, South Africa named a 14-player squad for their two-match Test series against New Zealand next month.

Uncapped batter Neil Brand has been named as the skipper along with six uncapped players in the squad.

The changes have been imposed due to the SA20 and the Test series being held simultaneously where most of the contracted Test players will feature.

Waugh expressed his disappointment over South Africa's selection and said as quoted from The Sydney Morning Herald, "Obviously they don't care. It's going to happen if the South African Cricket Board are any indication of the future, keeping their best players at home."

"If I was New Zealand I wouldn't even play the series. I don't know why they're even playing. Why would you when it shows a lack of respect for New Zealand cricket? It's pretty obvious what the problem is," Waugh added.

Last month, West Indies named a 15-player squad for their upcoming Australia tour. Kraigg Brathwaite will lead a squad that includes seven uncapped players for their second series of the WTC cycle.

The two-match Test series for the coveted Frank Worrell Trophy will kick off on January 17 in Adelaide. The second Test clash will be played on January 25 in Brisbane.

Nicholas Pooran is one of the top players who won't be a part of the West Indies squad. He declined a central contract along with Kyle Mayers and Jason Holder. The West Indies aren't sending their full-strength side [to Australia this summer]. They haven't picked a full-strength Test team for a couple of years now," Waugh said.

"Someone like Nicholas Pooran is really a Test batsman who doesn't play Test cricket. Jason Holder, probably their best player, is not playing now. Even Pakistan didn't send a full side [to Australia]," Waugh added.

The 58-year-old went on to criticize ICC as well as the teams for focusing more on the T20 tournament rather than on Test cricket.

"If the ICC or someone doesn't step in shortly then Test cricket doesn't become Test cricket because you're not testing yourself against the best players. I understand why players don't come. They're not getting paid properly. I don't understand why ICC or the top countries who are making a lot of money don't just have a regulation set fee for Test matches which is a premium, so people are incentivised to play Test Cricket. Otherwise, they just play T10 or T20. The public are the ones who are going to suffer because it's not the full side playing, so it's not Test cricket," Waugh added.

He concluded by saying, "History and tradition must count for something. If we stand by and allow profits to be the defining criteria the legacy of Bradman, Grace and Sobers will be irrelevant." (ANI)

