Adam Gilchrist happened to accurately 'predict' a dismissal during the Australia vs Pakistan 2nd Test 2023 in Melbourne. Gilchrist, who was on commentary, said that a wicket generally follows if there are three maidens in a row. And interestingly, Abdullah Shafique was dismissed the next ball after this statement was made. And this ball was the first delivery of the fourth over with the first three overs being maidens! The video of this moment has gone viral on social media. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Hosts Pakistan, Australia Teams at Sydney’s Kirribilli House Ahead of AUS vs PAK 3rd Test 2023-24 (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

Adam Gilchrist - “If you could get 3 maidens in a row, generally there's a wicket waiting. And they've just completed 3 in a row." Next ball 👇#CricketTwitter #AUSvPAK #PAKvsAUS pic.twitter.com/RJ0bJpvji4 — Nigel D'Souza (@Nigel__DSouza) December 31, 2023

