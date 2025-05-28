Prague, May 28 (AP) An appeals court in Prague has upheld a lower court ruling that convicted the former head of the Czech Football Association of fraud and sentenced him to 5.5 years in prison.

Prague High Court also confirmed on Wednesday that Miroslav Pelta must pay a fine of 5 million Czech crowns (USD 227,000), though a ban on him working in any executive position for five years was cancelled.

Also Read | Asian Athletics Championships 2025: India Win Gold Medal in 4x400M Mixed Relay, Tejaswin Shankar Bags Decathlon Silver.

In the same case, Simona Kratochvílová, a former deputy education minister, was sentenced to six years in prison, banned from working in public office for six years and fined 2 million Czech crowns (USD 90,800).

The pair pleaded not guilty.

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play in Inter Miami vs Montreal MLS 2025 Match? Here's the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

Wednesday's verdicts can be challenged by an extraordinary complaint but that will not delay the sentences. Pelta said he would consult his attorney about further steps.

The local ruling was issued by Prague's Municipal Court on September 3, 2024.

The case dates back to 2017 when police raided the association headquarters and the offices of FK Jablonec, a provincial soccer club partly owned by Pelta.

Prosecutors said the reason for the raids was an investigation of suspected fraud involving Pelta in connection with state subsidies.

According to the court, Pelta used his personal relationship with Kratochvílová to influence who would receive state subsidies worth 176 million Czech crowns (USD 8 million). Pelta resigned from the Czech FA a month after he was detained in May 2017.

Also, Education Minister Katerina Valachová resigned because of the scandal. She was a witness not a suspect. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)