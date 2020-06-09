Sports News | Former European High Jump Champ Shustov Banned for Doping

Moscow, Jun 9 (AP) Former European high jump champion Alexander Shustov has been banned for four years for doping in the latest case from previous years to hit the Russian team, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Tuesday.

CAS said in an emailed statement he was banned for the use or attempted use of a banned substance or method, without giving any further details.

Shustov won the gold medal at the European championships in 2010.

The Russian Athletics Federation said on Monday that Shustov's ban was dated from June 5, and his results were disqualified for a period from 2013 to 2017. That means he keeps his European title but is retroactively disqualified from seventh place at the 2013 world championships in Moscow.

The 35-year-old Shustov has not competed since 2016, according to World Athletics records.

Shustov told Russian state news agency RIA Novosti he planned to file an appeal.

According to the Russian federation's records, he was trained by Evgeny Zagorulko, who is facing charges related to the alleged filing of forged medical documents in relation to another of his athletes, Danil Lysenko. (AP)

The beach ramp will allow Philippine navy and cargo ships to dock and unload construction materials and heavy equipment for new projects, including the repair of a seawater-eroded airstrip.

Military barracks, more civilian homes, a school, an ice plant for fishermen, solar and diesel power supplies and a radio station for weather reports are also planned, Lorenzana said.

A fishermen's shelter is being completed with plans for it to be inaugurated on Friday when the Philippines marks its Independence Day, he said.

With the beach ramp now usable, “we can go full blast,” the defence chief said.

China, the Philippines, Vietnam and Malaysia have had increasingly tense territorial spats in the region in recent years after China turned seven disputed reefs into missile-protected island bases, including three with runways. Taiwan and Brunei also have claims in the busy waterway.

Indonesia is not officially involved in the conflicts but has had confrontations with Chinese fishermen and coast guard vessels which it has accused of encroaching into the Natuna Sea near the disputed waters.

Lorenzana said the government has no plan to militarise the island by arming it with missiles, cannons or other heavy weapons.

Three nearby sand bars collectively called Sandy Cay have become a new front in the disputes after China accused the Philippines of attempting to construct structures there a few years ago.

Since then, flotillas of Chinese fishing boats and coast guard and navy ships have kept a close watch on Sandy Cay, sparking protests from the Philippines.

In April, the Philippines protested China's establishment of two districts to administer the Spratlys and another group of islands and reefs. The Philippines also lodged a protest over a Chinese navy ship's aiming of its weapons control radar at a Philippine navy ship in mid-February.

The radar locks weapons on a target prior to an actual attack, although the Chinese navy ship did not fire, the Philippine navy said.

China has denied it aimed a weapon at the Philippine ship, a Philippine official said, but it has continued to warn foreign military ships and aircraft, including those of the United States, from approaching its island bases. (AP)

